Police investigate stabbing in West Palm Beach

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Several agencies are working to locate Steve Stephens. (Source: WOIO)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Palm Beach County detectives are investigating an early morning stabbing on Genessee Avenue.

Deputies say a man was found injured in front of a home at 1110 Genessee Avenue and rushed to St Mary's Medical Center in stable condition.

The 911 call came in around 2:47 a.m. The victim's girlfriend made the call.

"Something happened, I heard some commotion, I got a knock on my front door," said Carrie Vonck." I came out. He was on the ground bleeding. I did CPR and we called 911."

Vonck says the victim lives at the home and is in his twenties.

Detectives are trying to piece together what happened. They say they're getting conflicting statements from witnesses.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.