Police investigate stabbing in West Palm Beach

Police investigate stabbing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.- Palm Beach County detectives are investigating an early morning stabbing on Genessee Avenue.

Deputies say a man was found injured in front of a home at 1110 Genessee Avenue and rushed to St Mary's Medical Center in stable condition.

The 911 call came in around 2:47 a.m. The victim's girlfriend made the call.

"Something happened, I heard some commotion, I got a knock on my front door," said Carrie Vonck." I came out. He was on the ground bleeding. I did CPR and we called 911."

Vonck says the victim lives at the home and is in his twenties.

Detectives are trying to piece together what happened. They say they're getting conflicting statements from witnesses.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

