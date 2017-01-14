Drone schools look to woo younger pilots - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Drone schools look to woo younger pilots

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -- Leaders in the unmanned aircraft industry are trying to persuade young people who think drones are cool to consider flying them for a living.

Commercial pilots must obtain a Federal Aviation Administration drone license, and some companies that employ such pilots have started selling classes that help students prepare for the FAA test or just figure out whether they would be interested in such a career.

SkySkopes, a Grand Forks company that employs unmanned aircraft pilots, is offering an online class for students as well as a separate flight certification course. The 20-week course is also being offered remotely through the North Dakota Center For Distance Education.

Seventeen-year-old North Dakota high school student Ava Niemeier says she's looking at SkySkopes Academy because she's interested in using drones to make movies.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.