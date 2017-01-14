NYPD shoot, kill man who threatened mom - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NYPD shoot, kill man who threatened mom

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police say they have fatally shot a man who threatened his mother with a screwdriver in a Queens home.

Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says officers were called to the house early Saturday. He says they found the man holding his mother and threatening her with the screwdriver. A 911 caller had told police she was screaming, "He's going to kill me!"

Monahan says preliminary information suggests the man wouldn't drop the tool, and officers then struggled with him and freed his mother. Monahan says that as the struggle continued, officers shot the man after a stun gun missed.

Monahan says two officers fired, each hitting the man once. His mother was uninjured.

The names of all involved haven't been released.

Associated Press 2017

