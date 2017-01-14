NYPD shoot, kill man who threatened mom

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police say they have fatally shot a man who threatened his mother with a screwdriver in a Queens home.

Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan says officers were called to the house early Saturday. He says they found the man holding his mother and threatening her with the screwdriver. A 911 caller had told police she was screaming, "He's going to kill me!"

Monahan says preliminary information suggests the man wouldn't drop the tool, and officers then struggled with him and freed his mother. Monahan says that as the struggle continued, officers shot the man after a stun gun missed.

Monahan says two officers fired, each hitting the man once. His mother was uninjured.

The names of all involved haven't been released.