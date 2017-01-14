Pedestrian struck and killed in Jupiter Farms - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian struck and killed in Jupiter Farms

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday in Jupiter Farms.

Palm Beach County Rescue crews report that the victim was deceased when they arrived at the scene.

The accident happened at 12:20 a.m. at Alexander Run and 150th Court North in Jupiter Farms.

PBSO is investigating the circumstances of the crash

