Cops: Man dies after jumping out of a building - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man dies after jumping out of a building

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) -- Police say a man on the fourth floor of a burning commercial building in Connecticut has jumped to his death.

Shelton police say they received calls saying the building was engulfed in flames around 5 a.m. Saturday.

When emergency workers arrived, they found a badly burned and injured man at the foot of the building. Police later identified him as 69-year-old Randol Rios of Shelton.

Detectives discovered Rios worked at Machine Builders of New England, which occupied the fourth floor of the building.

Police say an early investigation found Rios had jumped from a window to escape the fire. He was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital.

A Shelton firefighter injured while fighting the blaze was treated at the hospital and released.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.