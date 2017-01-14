Cops: Man dies after jumping out of a building

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Several agencies are working to locate Steve Stephens. (Source: WOIO)

Several agencies are working to locate Steve Stephens. (Source: WOIO)

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) -- Police say a man on the fourth floor of a burning commercial building in Connecticut has jumped to his death.

Shelton police say they received calls saying the building was engulfed in flames around 5 a.m. Saturday.

When emergency workers arrived, they found a badly burned and injured man at the foot of the building. Police later identified him as 69-year-old Randol Rios of Shelton.

Detectives discovered Rios worked at Machine Builders of New England, which occupied the fourth floor of the building.

Police say an early investigation found Rios had jumped from a window to escape the fire. He was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital.

A Shelton firefighter injured while fighting the blaze was treated at the hospital and released.