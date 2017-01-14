School employee fired for tweet aimed at student

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling has been fired.

Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post (http://tinyurl.com/jfdv55v) that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details.

Nash ran the school district's Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed "tammarow."

Nash responded from the district's account, "But then how would you learn how to spell 'tomorrow?'"

She says she was told not to tweet anymore after the interaction.

Nash says she understands why she was let go and that she didn't "want to be a distraction to the school system."

---