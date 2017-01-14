Crowds gather for 33rd annual MLK parade - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crowds gather for 33rd annual MLK parade

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Crowds turned out in Riviera Beach to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday.

Hundreds marched along Blue Heron Boulevard in the 33rd annual MLK Parade.

People of all ages and walks of life celebrated Dr. King's achievements.

Participants included school groups, local organizations, military and law enforcement.

