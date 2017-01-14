43Rd annual Stuart Boat Show wraps up Sunday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

43Rd annual Stuart Boat Show wraps up Sunday

STUART, Fla. -- Sunday is the last day of the largest boat show on the Treasure Coast.

There are more than 200 exhibitors at the 43rd annual Stuart Boat Show under the Roosevelt bridge.

Boats hail from right here on the Treasure Coast to around the country.

There everything from skiffs to an 80-foot yacht.

The boat show opens at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.  Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children.

