Palm Beach Farm Fest helps struggling families

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Helping 500 local families was the goal behind the Palm Beach Farm Fest held Saturday in West Palm Beach.

It happened at the Salvation Army on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

High school-aged volunteers handed out seasonal fresh produce and non-perishable foods to families.

Palm Beach Harvest CEO Deborah Morgan says these giveaways strive to touch the lives of struggling families, "There are families that not everyone get to eat that day in that family. Some people have to sit out and not get meals. So what we are trying to do is is shore up the economy a little bit and feed some people and make them happy."

This is one of many Farm Share events held throughout the county each year.