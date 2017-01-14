Thief steals smartphones from Jupiter store

Nintendo's NES Classic Edition, a mini-NES replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November. Demand for it far exceeded supplies, with many stores selling out.

April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

Prince Harry told The Daily Telegraph that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.

Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

National search for man behind Cleveland Facebook shooting continues, reward offered

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

JUPITER, Fla. -- Three smartphones were stolen from a Sprint store in Jupiter on Friday.

Surveillance video from the store on Indiantown Road shows a man ripping phones from a display table and running out of the store.

A store employee says he is confident that police will find those responsible.