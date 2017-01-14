Thief steals smartphones from Jupiter store - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Thief steals smartphones from Jupiter store

JUPITER, Fla. -- Three smartphones were stolen from a Sprint store in Jupiter on Friday.

Surveillance video from the store on Indiantown Road shows a man ripping phones from a display table and running out of the store.

A store employee says he is confident that police will find those responsible.

