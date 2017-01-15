Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw sworn in - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw sworn in

Story Video: Click here

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Ric Bradshaw was sworn in for the fourth time as Palm Beach County Sheriff on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at an employee picnic and was live streamed on the Sheriff's Facebook page.

Bradshaw says it's "an honor" and he hopes "to be sheriff for a long time to come."

He says the past 12 years have been "incredible."

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.