Miss South Florida Fair crowned Saturday night

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Miss South Florida Fair was crowned Saturday night at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Megan Price of Labelle won first place in the Miss South Florida Fair Scholarship Pageant.

18 other young women competed for the title.

Price received a $5,000 scholarship and a $1,000 cash prize.

She will advance to the Miss Florida Pageant this summer.

