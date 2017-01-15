Teen killed in Jupiter Farms crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen killed in Jupiter Farms crash

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. -- A teen died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Jupiter Farms.

Palm Beach County Rescue crews says the victim,  17-year-old Liam Maclachlan, was deceased when they arrived at the scene.

The accident happened at 12:20 a.m. at Alexander Run and 150th Court North in Jupiter Farms.

PBSO says Maclachlan was traveling southbound on Alexander Lane when his Yamaha R110 off-road motorcycle crashed into the front of a Ford F-250. Maclachlan was ejected from his motorcycle. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

