Police search for missing Port St. Lucie man

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing endangered man.

John William Hall, 50, has multiple medical issues which require medications.

He was last seen at an adult residential facility in Port St. Lucie on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 1pm.

Police say he left the facility on foot in an unknown direction.

Police utilized a K-9 officer to attempt to track Hall in the surrounding area, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

John Hall is described as a white male, 5' 2" tall, weighing 230 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.  He was last seen wearing a white or beige button down pajama shirt with pink and yellow stripes, blue jeans and no shoes.

