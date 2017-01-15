Burglary suspect flees from police, causes crash

The long-awaited offspring of internet sensation April the Giraffe is being described as strong and "very independent.".

The long-awaited offspring of internet sensation April the Giraffe is being described as strong and "very independent.".

Tax season generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy.

Tax season generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy.

5 things to know about Tax Day: refunds are up, audits down

5 things to know about Tax Day: refunds are up, audits down

The vice president's two main goals in Japan are to spur increased U.S. access to Japanese markets and strengthen Japanese foreign investment, White House officials said.

The vice president's two main goals in Japan are to spur increased U.S. access to Japanese markets and strengthen Japanese foreign investment, White House officials said.

Pence: US won't rest until N. Korea gives up nuclear weapons

Pence: US won't rest until N. Korea gives up nuclear weapons

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach Police say three people were injured in a crash that resulted from a burglary suspect fleeing from police.

Police received a description of the suspect's vehicle after a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue O at 8:53 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle was detected on one of the city's automatic license plate readers. As police responded to the area of the reported sighting, an iPad stolen during the burglary was tracked and determined to be inside the suspect's vehicle.

When police initiated a traffic stop, the driver fled, going through side streets and then westbound on Blue Heron Boulevard.

Officers followed the vehicle at speeds up to 45 mph. The suspect ran a red light at the I-95 overpass on Blue Heron Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle turning left after exiting I-95 southbound.

The suspect and an adult female passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue.

Charges against 25-year-old Bradley Kelly, Jr. include burglary to a vehicle, grand theft, and fleeing to elude. He will also be held on a violation of probation warrant from Hendry County.

Anyone with more information relating to this crime is encouraged to contact Riviera Beach Police at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.