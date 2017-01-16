93-Year-old PB County man with dementia missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

93-Year-old PB County man with dementia missing

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 93-year-old man who has severe dementia.

Theodore Frederick Fuller was last seen at 6:22 p.m. Sunday after PBSO said he walked away from his residence on Venus Avenue in suburban West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Fuller is 5 feet 6 inches and 155 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone should come into contact with Fuller, they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.