Area events celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, South Florida is celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with multiple events scheduled in our area to recognize the work of the civil rights leader. 

Festivities kicked off in Riviera Beach over the weekend with a parade honoring King.

From 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Lake Worth is hosting a unity interfaith breakfast.

From noon to 3 p.m., the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is throwing a big celebration at Currie Park in West Palm Beach. 

At 5 p.m. in Lake Worth, a candlelight march with go from the City Hall to the cultural center.  The public is invited to attend.  

Also, there will be a commemorative program and rededication of the MLK Memorial Fountain at the Cultural Plaza in Lake Worth at 5:30 p.m.

Students at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton have the day off with many of them expected to participate in a day of community service.

