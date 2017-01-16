Area events celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

-
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals. More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers. More >>
Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.More >>
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast. More >>
On Monday, South Florida is celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with multiple events scheduled in our area to recognize the work of the civil rights leader.
Festivities kicked off in Riviera Beach over the weekend with a parade honoring King.
From 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, Saint Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Lake Worth is hosting a unity interfaith breakfast.
From noon to 3 p.m., the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is throwing a big celebration at Currie Park in West Palm Beach.
At 5 p.m. in Lake Worth, a candlelight march with go from the City Hall to the cultural center. The public is invited to attend.
Also, there will be a commemorative program and rededication of the MLK Memorial Fountain at the Cultural Plaza in Lake Worth at 5:30 p.m.
Students at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton have the day off with many of them expected to participate in a day of community service.