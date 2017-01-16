Fla. health leaders urge people to get flu shots

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

Flying car can be yours for $400,000

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Flu cases continue to climb across the United States with the CDC reporting 21 states having widespread activity.

In Florida, health leaders say flu activity is increasing. They're reminding people to get vaccinated, but also take other precautions like practicing good hygiene.

Local mother Jennifer Friedman says flu season always concerns her.

"It's always in the back of my mind," said Friedman. "I don't have time to be off of work. I don't have time to have my kids out of schools."

Jennifer and her daughter recently got their flu shots. However, her husband didn't get the shot and became extremely sick with the flu.

"I consistently make them wash their hands. We use a lot of Purell," said Friedman.

Flu vaccines are offered at many locations such as doctor's offices, clinics and pharmacies.