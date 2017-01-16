Police: 4 killed in shooting at Mexican resort

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

Flying car can be yours for $400,000

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- A Mexican police officer says a gunman has killed at least four people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation. He says that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn't provide further details.

Reports says that the Blue Parrot nightclub was hosting an event that was part of the BMP music festival.