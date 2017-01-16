SUV driver ordered to undergo mental evaluation - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SUV driver ordered to undergo mental evaluation

A Wellington woman charged with crashing her sport-utility vehicle last week into a Palm Springs T-Mobile store was order by judge Monday to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Shinobia Montoria Wright, 25, appeared in court to face charges of aggravated battery, burglary, simple battery, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Video recorded Thursday showed Wright ramming her vehicle into the store after a dispute involving her phone.
Damage to store is estimated at $30,000.

A judge Monday ordered that she have a mental evaluation before a bond amount is determined.

An assistant store manager told police the day before the incident, Wright had asked to exchange her cracked iPhone and said she was going to "bug out" if she didn't get the phone because it was her birthday.

