SUV driver ordered to undergo mental evaluation

Posted: Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:16 AM EDT 2017-04-19 13:16:53 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:16 AM EDT 2017-04-19 13:16:53 GMT
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.
Posted: Wednesday, April 19 2017 6:36 AM EDT 2017-04-19 10:36:27 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:14 AM EDT 2017-04-19 13:14:18 GMT
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.
Posted: Tuesday, April 18 2017 6:02 PM EDT 2017-04-18 22:02:49 GMT Updated: Wednesday, April 19 2017 7:00 AM EDT 2017-04-19 11:00:23 GMT
Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.
Posted: Tuesday, April 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT 2017-04-19 02:45:17 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 18 2017 10:45 PM EDT 2017-04-19 02:45:17 GMT
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
Posted: Tuesday, April 18 2017 9:54 PM EDT 2017-04-19 01:54:40 GMT Updated: Tuesday, April 18 2017 9:54 PM EDT 2017-04-19 01:54:40 GMT
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.
A Wellington woman charged with
was order by judge Monday to undergo a mental health evaluation. crashing her sport-utility vehicle last week into a Palm Springs T-Mobile store
Shinobia Montoria Wright, 25, appeared in court to face charges of aggravated battery, burglary, simple battery, criminal mischief and reckless driving.
Video recorded Thursday showed Wright ramming her vehicle into the store after a dispute involving her phone.
Damage to store is estimated at $30,000.
A judge Monday ordered that she have a mental evaluation before a bond amount is determined.
An assistant store manager told police the day before the incident, Wright had asked to exchange her cracked iPhone and said she was going to "bug out" if she didn't get the phone because it was her birthday.
