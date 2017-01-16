SUV driver ordered to undergo mental evaluation

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

Flying car can be yours for $400,000

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

A Wellington woman charged with crashing her sport-utility vehicle last week into a Palm Springs T-Mobile store was order by judge Monday to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Shinobia Montoria Wright, 25, appeared in court to face charges of aggravated battery, burglary, simple battery, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

Woman accused of driving SUV into T-mobile store will get mental evaluation before getting bond @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/bo7VVDt68W — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) January 16, 2017

Video recorded Thursday showed Wright ramming her vehicle into the store after a dispute involving her phone.

Damage to store is estimated at $30,000.

A judge Monday ordered that she have a mental evaluation before a bond amount is determined.

An assistant store manager told police the day before the incident, Wright had asked to exchange her cracked iPhone and said she was going to "bug out" if she didn't get the phone because it was her birthday.