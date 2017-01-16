Omar Mateen's widow arrested in Orlando attack

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

Flying car can be yours for $400,000

Flying car can be yours for $400,000

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Story Video: Click here

The New York Times reported Monday that the widow of the St. Lucie County man who killed 49 people last year in Orlando has been arrested in the attack.

The report, which has been confirmed by NBC News, says Noor Salman was taken into custody by the FBI in San Francisco and will face obstruction charges.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed by police during the attack at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details on this developing story.

