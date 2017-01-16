Omar Mateen's widow arrested in Orlando attack - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Omar Mateen's widow arrested in Orlando attack

The New York Times reported Monday that the widow of the St. Lucie County man who killed 49 people last year in Orlando has been arrested in the attack.

The report, which has been confirmed by NBC News, says Noor Salman was taken into custody by the FBI in San Francisco and will face obstruction charges.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed by police during the attack at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, was killed by police during the attack at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.
 

