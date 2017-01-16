Day of service helps elderly Boynton couple

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

Flying car can be yours for $400,000

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

In Boynton Beach, the community came together Monday to help an elderly couple and their son.

It was all part of an annual service project organized by the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee.

This year’s theme centered around this quote from Dr. King, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others.”

Students and church members cleaned up the family’s yard and painted their house.

Organizers said King set the example.

“We’re following on the shoulders of a great man, Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Deputy Fire Chief Latosha Clemons. “His vision and his tradition was unity, celebrating families and community. So, we wanted to bring that importance here to our own city.”



“It’s dynamic just to see everybody come together in unity and service,” added Greg Murphy, a co-chair of Boynton’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee.

MLK Day and September 11th are national days of service and remembrance in the United States.