Army veterans get home renovation on MLK Day

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has become a national day of service. One Palm Beach County construction company took that to extremes.

From new paint, to new cabinets, flooring and doorframes, Shapiro Pertnoy Construction Group restored the Boynton Beach home of two Army veterans. It’s the eighth year in a row the construction group has completed a service project on MLK Day.

A previous contractor never finished work the family had requested. The mess left the family of six (plus two older children who’ve moved out of the house) without a kitchen sink. They had to wash their dishes in the bathtub.

The homeowners met while serving in the Army

“Seeing things like this reminds us we’re all people, and we all need to help each other,” said Monique Moya. “So, we’re very grateful for this. There are so many people here, and they’re doing so much more than we expected, so it’s awesome.”

When all is said and done, the family will have more space. Moya said she is most looking forward to putting her dining room table in place and having dinner with the whole family sitting together.

“For us to come in here, get it all done in a day, get their kitchen back, get their life back together. It should be a good restart for some very deserving veterans,” said Kevin Shapiro of Shapiro Pertnoy Construction.