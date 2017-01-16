Missing 93-year-old man found safely

The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

Flying car operators can park their vehicles in their driveways but will need to drive to runways to takeoff.

Flying car can be yours for $400,000

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

UPDATE:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Theodore Frederick Fuller was located safely.

EARLIER STORY:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 93-year-old man who has severe dementia.

Theodore Frederick Fuller was last seen at 6:22 p.m. Sunday after PBSO said he walked away from his residence on Venus Avenue in suburban West Palm Beach and has not been seen or heard from since.

Fuller is 5 feet 6 inches and 155 pounds and last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone should come into contact with Fuller, they are urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.