Palm Beach bookstore displays rare MLK speech - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach bookstore displays rare MLK speech

Story Video: Click here

A local bookstore is showing off a rare find on this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. 

Now through the end of this week, 'Raptis Rare Books' on Palm Beach is displaying a speech written by Dr. King delivered to the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1966.
 
The speech includes extensive hand written notes that give insight into Dr. King's thoughts about the civil rights campaign. 

The owner of the book store, Matthew Raptis, says the speech has brought in folks from around the area looking to get a glimpse of history. 

“He taught us to love, he taught us to care for one another,” Raptis says. “We're all equal no matter the color of our skin…or what we believe in. We're all equal, we're all in this world together.”

The speech will be on display at the store from now until January 20. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.