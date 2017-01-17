Palm City child lands role in Hollywood film

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Lidya Jewett may look and act like the normal 9-year-old girl.

“I really like to play board games,” said Jewett.

She plays the piano and chess.

However, most 9-year-olds don’t get to play the role of a young Katherine Johnson in the big box office hit "Hidden Figures."



“I think this movie came out at the right time for America,” Jewett.



It's a true story about three African American woman who broke through racial and gender barriers to be the brains behind one of NASA’s biggest operations.



“I hope it tells little girls and little kids, even of color, that I want them to see themselves in me. I want them to say, "hey, if she can do this I can do this,’” said Jewett.



However, the movie itself is only part of why this is truly an inspiring story.



Lidya was born in Ethiopia, adopted by her Palm City family when she was four years old.



It was only then she started to learn English.



Her mother Kim says they realized early on that she was gifted and driven, much like the incredible character she portrays in the film.



“In Ethiopia, she wasn’t playing with the toys that I brought her. She was lining up objects in the form of patterns," said Kim Jewett.



Lidya has continued to shine, now on the big screen, helping to tell a story that is giving hope to young women everywhere.



Even at the age of 9, Lidya already knows the difference she is making. “A lot of little girls should see themselves as, I can do this. I can.”