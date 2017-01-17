Tommy Hilfiger attends local Autism Speaks event - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tommy Hilfiger attends local Autism Speaks event

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger spoke Monday at the Palm Beach Civic Association about his role on the board of Autism Speaks.

The advocacy and research organization was co-founded by former NBC CEO Bob Wright, who also spoke at the event.

Wright voiced his concern about President-elect Donald Trump's plan to repeal Obamacare would mean for the autism community.

“We have to be very careful because one of the mandates is mental health and autism is specifically mentioned in the material, so if we lost that mandate that would be a loss,” said Wright.

Hilfiger, whose son is on the autism spectrum, also shared stories from his 30-plus years in fashion design.
 

