Person in custody after Wellington shooting

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies say they have a suspect in custody connected to a shooting investigation in Wellington.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Periwinkle Place near Wellington Trace and Greenview Shores Boulevard.

Deputies said when they arrived to a duplex they found a man with a gunshot wound.

An hour later, PBSO's helicopter was in the air and deputies were parked at major intersections. Deputies say their search yielded an arrest.

Deputies have not released the identity of the person who was arrested or the condition of the shooting victim.
 

