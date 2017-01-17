Person in custody after Wellington shooting

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies say they have a suspect in custody connected to a shooting investigation in Wellington.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Periwinkle Place near Wellington Trace and Greenview Shores Boulevard.

Deputies said when they arrived to a duplex they found a man with a gunshot wound.

An hour later, PBSO's helicopter was in the air and deputies were parked at major intersections. Deputies say their search yielded an arrest.

Deputies have not released the identity of the person who was arrested or the condition of the shooting victim.

