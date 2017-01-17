Local designer's dress to debut at D.C. ball - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local designer's dress to debut at D.C. ball

Story Video: Click here

A local couture designer's gown is making its debut at the presidential ball this week in Washington, D.C. 

In a competition hosted by Lilyana LoVela, producer of the Palm Beach International Fashion Week and Palm Beach Swim Week fashion shows, local designer Karen Williams Nottage's dress was picked to be worn by the wife of a local congressional district chairman at the Florida Sunshine Ball. 

More than 50 fashion designs were submitted.

Teresa Sutton and her husband Robert Sutton, chairman of Congressional District 22 are special guests of Gov. Rick Scott.

The local designer has her own line, Legacy K Inc. Stylistic Divas, and says her inspiration for the gown actually came from a Disney-themed TV show series.

"It's Italian lace, and it's black and white and it's to die for. It has a very nice peek-a-boo front and a very low-cut sheer back," said Nottage. "That whole silhouette came to light and I just started drawing and I said this is what I wanted to create." 

Teresa Sutton said once she saw  Nottage's dress, she knew that's what she would be wearing to the Florida Sunshine Ball on Wednesday. 

"What an honor to go, just to watch it on TV would be fantastic, but to go and be there and be all dressed up nicely. It's going to be fantastic. I'm very excited," said Sutton. 

Sutton says it's also great to promote a Palm Beach designer. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.