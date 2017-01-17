Local designer's dress to debut at D.C. ball

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

A local couture designer's gown is making its debut at the presidential ball this week in Washington, D.C.

In a competition hosted by Lilyana LoVela, producer of the Palm Beach International Fashion Week and Palm Beach Swim Week fashion shows, local designer Karen Williams Nottage's dress was picked to be worn by the wife of a local congressional district chairman at the Florida Sunshine Ball.

More than 50 fashion designs were submitted.

Teresa Sutton and her husband Robert Sutton, chairman of Congressional District 22 are special guests of Gov. Rick Scott.

The local designer has her own line, Legacy K Inc. Stylistic Divas, and says her inspiration for the gown actually came from a Disney-themed TV show series.

"It's Italian lace, and it's black and white and it's to die for. It has a very nice peek-a-boo front and a very low-cut sheer back," said Nottage. "That whole silhouette came to light and I just started drawing and I said this is what I wanted to create."

Teresa Sutton said once she saw Nottage's dress, she knew that's what she would be wearing to the Florida Sunshine Ball on Wednesday.

"What an honor to go, just to watch it on TV would be fantastic, but to go and be there and be all dressed up nicely. It's going to be fantastic. I'm very excited," said Sutton.

Sutton says it's also great to promote a Palm Beach designer.