The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

UPDATE:

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has identified the homeowner at the center a stand-off in Jupiter Farms as 55-year-old Sonya Gaskell.

PBSO confirmed their dispatch center received a call shortly after 2 p.m. Monday from a resident in the 16300 block of Alexander Run stating that her neighbor armed with a firearm just pointed and discharged the firearm at her.

The homeowner then retreated into her home. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to reason and talk with the homeowner.

SWAT members also on scene devised a plan which resulted in her peaceful surrender.

The neighbor involved in the incident was not injured.

Gaskell is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Once she is medically cleared, authorities will transport her to the Palm Beach County Jail.

EARLIER STORY:

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, the standoff situation is over. The person involved has surrendered and will be charged with the incident involving a "potentially" charged weapon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team are on the scene of a possible standoff situation in Jupiter Farms.

Officials say a woman inside a home on Alexander Run pointed a weapon at her neighbor during an altercation. The weapon was "potentially" discharged, but did not strike anyone.

According to officials, the woman has not been responsive to their negotiations, but they remain on scene to see if she will peacefully surrender.

Alexander Run is closed off, but homes in the area are not being evacuated at this time. Residents in the area are advised to stay inside their homes.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.