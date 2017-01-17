Boynton to consider body cameras for police

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

Boynton Beach could be the next city to outfit its police officers with body cameras. City leaders should vote on a proposal Tuesday night.



The plan is to buy 80 body cameras for the police department. The department proposes using $49,737 from a forfeiture trust fund to buy the cameras. Storing videos will cost the public $512,046 over the next five years.

If commissioners approve the proposal, you can expect to see Boynton Beach officers with the body cameras on the street by March.



In a memo, Police Chief Jeff Katz advocated for buying the cameras. He wrote using cameras will increase transparency within the department.

“Transparency is a benefit because it will show to the community the department’s willingness to open itself up to outside scrutiny. Transparency can also demonstrate to the community that officers aim to act in a fair and just manner when interacting with citizens, also known as procedural justice. Transparency leads to public trust and trust benefits the community,” Katz wrote.

The cameras give an unedited version of what happens. That can help internal affairs resolve complaints against officers. It can also allow the department to train officers with examples of different scenarios.

Boynton Beach would join West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens as cities in the county with police body cameras.

The Boynton Beach City Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall to address the proposal.