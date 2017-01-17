Dippolito hearing to discuss house arrest

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.

Ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez hangs self in cell

The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

APNewsBreak: Baby orca! Last killer whale born at SeaWorld

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Hernandez's body released to funeral home after autopsy

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

AP Explains: The origins of 4/20, marijuana's high holiday

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito are scheduled to be in court Tuesday to discuss the sealing of her house arrest records.

The Boynton Beach woman is charged with hiring a hit man to kill her husband in 2009.

Dippolito's re-trial in December ended with a hung jury last month.

Dippolito's attorneys said the judge will be emailing them a trial date schedule.

The third trial in the case could begin as early as April.