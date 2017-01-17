Dippolito hearing to discuss house arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dippolito hearing to discuss house arrest

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • AP Explains: The origins of 4/20, marijuana's high holiday

    AP Explains: The origins of 4/20, marijuana's high holiday

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-04-20 17:11:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-04-20 17:11:26 GMT
    Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.More >>
    Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.More >>

  • Hernandez's body released to funeral home after autopsy

    Hernandez's body released to funeral home after autopsy

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-04-20 17:11:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-04-20 17:11:23 GMT

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Baby orca! Last killer whale born at SeaWorld

    APNewsBreak: Baby orca! Last killer whale born at SeaWorld

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:49:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-04-20 16:49:41 GMT

    The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

    More >>

    The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito are scheduled to be in court Tuesday to discuss the sealing of her house arrest records.

The Boynton Beach woman is charged with hiring a hit man to kill her husband in 2009.

Dippolito's re-trial in December ended with a hung jury last month.

Dippolito's attorneys said the judge will be emailing them a trial date schedule.

The third trial in the case could begin as early as April.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.