Person in custody after Wellington homicide

The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park, a calf whose birth in Texas follows the company's 2016 decision to stop breeding killer whales.

Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.

The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two...

Patriots hit back at New York Times over White House tweet

Patriots hit back at New York Times over White House tweet

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Story Video: Click here

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies say they have a suspect in custody after a fatal shooting overnight in Wellington.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Periwinkle Place near Wellington Trace and Greenview Shores Boulevard.

Deputies said when they arrived to a duplex they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where PBSO said the victim later died.

An hour later after the shooting, PBSO's helicopter was in the air and deputies were parked at major intersections. Deputies say their search yielded an arrest.

Deputies have not released the identity of the person who was arrested or the victim.