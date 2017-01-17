1 Dead, 1 hurt in Belle Glade shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead, 1 hurt in Belle Glade shooting

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:11:49 GMT
    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    •   

Story Video: Click here

One man is dead and another victim is in critical but stable condition after shooting Monday night in Belle Glade.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of State Road 715. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a motive for the shooting is unclear. 

The victims' names have not been released.

