Gas leak under control - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

UPDATE: Leak under control, traffic no longer restricted.

EARLIER:

Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Riviera Beach Tuesday morning.

Construction workers struck a gas line in the 1500 block of 22nd Avenue and Ave S, according to the fire department.

Traffic is restricted in that area while the leak is being repaired and a nearby strip shopping center where a KFC is located on Blue Heron Boulevard is being evacuated because it is directly next to the gas line.

 

