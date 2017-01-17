Dippolito attorneys upset with records request

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito are upset about media requests relating to her house arrest and they want a judge to seal public records relating to it.

Tuesday, Greg Rosenfeld said the defense is outraged by recent reports, including information about Dippolito's doctor, and the days she made appointments to see an OBGYN.

Some media outlets have been searching for more information ever since Dippolito’s attorneys announced during her most recent trial that she had a baby.

The defense wants that reporting to stop and the best way to do that, attorneys argue, is to seal those house arrest documents.

“We’ve never had any problems discussing the fact that she has a child but the fact that the media released the names of her doctor, the dates of her appointments, it’s outrageous, it’s just not newsworthy," Rosenfeld said.



Judge Glenn Kelley said based on the documents he’s seen so far, there’s nothing sensitive that he needs to protect. Judge Kelley did not make a final ruling.

He wants to review every document – three to four thousand of them – and question the media outlets requesting all of those pages.

One thing that is not clear is if someone on house arrest has the right to privacy.

Dippolito, a Boynton Beach resident, was accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband in 2009.

She was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011, but that conviction was overturned. A retrial last month ended with a hung jury. Dippolito's third trial could be set as early as this April.

Dippolito's attorneys said the judge will be emailing them a trial date schedule.