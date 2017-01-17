Dippolito attorneys upset with records request

One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean.More >>
