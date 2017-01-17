S. Carolina deputy shoots at man with rifle

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.

The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina trying to pull over four men in a SUV with assault rifles fired shots after one of the men pointed a gun at him.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus told media outlets that the man with the gun didn't fire back and no one appeared to be hurt in the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Hardeeville.

Malphrus says the driver of the SUV also rammed the deputy's car as the officer tried to pull the men over.

Malphrus says one man stayed by the SUV and a second was caught a short time later. He did not release their names and whether they are facing charges.

The sheriff says deputies are looking for the other two men who ran away.