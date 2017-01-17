Vandals damage 35 vehicles, police say

Thursday, April 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:38:47 GMT
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two...
Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.More >>
Three people have been arrested for a vandalism spree that damaged at least 35 vehicles in Port St. Lucie, according to police.
The suspects used markers to draw obscene pictures and messages on the vehicles that were parked in the 2500 block of SE Tiger Avenue Friday night, police said.
Officers used a K-9 to track the suspects to a wooded area in the 2400 block of SE Tile Terrace.
They arrested 18-year-old Emanuel Hernandez of Port St. Lucie and two juveniles.
Police booked Hernandez into the St. Lucie County Jail.
They also arrested the juveniles, 17 and 14, and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center.