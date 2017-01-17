Vandals damage 35 vehicles, police say - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vandals damage 35 vehicles, police say

Three people have been arrested for a vandalism spree that damaged at least 35 vehicles in Port St. Lucie, according to police.

The suspects used markers to draw obscene pictures and messages on the vehicles that were parked in the 2500 block of SE Tiger Avenue Friday night, police said.

Officers used a K-9 to track the suspects to a wooded area in the 2400 block of SE Tile Terrace. 

They arrested 18-year-old Emanuel Hernandez of Port St. Lucie and two juveniles.

Police booked Hernandez into the St. Lucie County Jail.

They also arrested the juveniles, 17 and 14, and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center.

