Teacher impregnated by student, 13, gets prison

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.

French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

HOUSTON (AP) -- A Houston-area middle school English teacher was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for having a long-term sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student who impregnated her.

Alexandria Vera, 24, pleaded guilty last year to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was hoping to avoid prison and just get probation.

State District Judge Michael McSpadden said his sentence was intended to send a message and make an example of her because he's aware of too many similar cases.

"We want our educators to teach our students," the judge said. "We want them to keep their hands off the students."

Vera taught English in the Aldine Independent School District in north Houston in 2015 when she met the student.

Prosecutors said the boy's parents didn't object to their relationship and Vera told an investigator they were "very supportive and excited" when she disclosed her pregnancy. She aborted the pregnancy after a child welfare investigator questioned her, according to court documents.

McFadden said the boy and his mother wrote him letters that tried to put some of the blame for the relationship on the boy.

Vera, however, had a "history of straight-out deception," Denise Nichols, a Harris County prosecutor, said, including moving the boy and his father into her home to give the appearance the boy's father was her boyfriend.

Karen Lawson, a therapist testifying for Vera, said she thinks Vera "was driven by being in love" with the boy. She said Vera had seen domestic violence while growing up and had a deep need for love.

Vera initially was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, which carries a maximum life prison sentence, but pleaded guilty to the lesser assault charge. She will be eligible for parole in five years.