Cops: After Walmart theft, woman shot accomplice

Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.

The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.

French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A West Palm Beach woman is charged with attempted murder after police say she shot another woman and left her bleeding on the sidewalk near her home.

On December 23, 2016, police responded to the area of 48th Street and Broadway shortly after midnight.

They found 49-year-old Barbara McCorvey sitting on the sidewalk leaning against a fence. Officers say McCorvey appeared disoriented and was unable to describe her injuries after being asked several times.

Eventually McCorvey was able to tell officers she believes she had been shot, but would not elaborate on where, or what had occurred.

McCorvey was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where it was revealed that she suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left side of her body. The bullet struck her spine, rendering her a paraplegic.

On January 4, 2017, police made contact with McCorvey and she was able to give a statement where she identified her shooter as 52-year-old Rosa Jackson.

McCorvey says she has known Rosa for approximately 15-20 years. She told police that she and Jackson went to the clothing section of Walmart to steal some clothes.

Once outside the store, the pair placed the stolen merchandise in a vehicle and McCorvey returned to the store to steal more items.

McCorvey says when she exited the store again, she noticed police circling around the parking lot and saw Rosa was gone.

McCorvey says she assumed Rosa got scared and left, so she went to Rosa's house.

When she arrived at Jackson's home and knocked on the front door, she was greeted by Jackson and an argument ensued.

McCorvey says it became clear to her that Rosa used McCorvey to steal the food for herself and had no intention of sharing it.

According to McCorvey, Jackson slammed the door and McCorvey began to leave the property. When she was walking away, McCorvey said she heard the door open and turned around to see what she described as a "ball of fire" (a muzzle flash) and Rosa holding a silver handgun.

McCorvey fell to the ground and she lay there, unable to move her legs.

McCorvey says Jackson started yelling at her to get out of her yard. Once Rosa realized that McCorvey wasn't able to move, she and a male subjectrolled her onto a bedsheet and dragged her to the sidewalk and left her in front of her next door neighbor's house, where police later found her.

On January 5, 2017, officers showed McCorvey a photo lineup, where she positively identifed Rosa Jackson.

On January 13, 2017, a search warrant on Rosa Jackson's residence was obtained.

Detectives performing surveillance on Jackson in anticipation of serving the warrant saw her get into a vehicle and Rosa Jackson was taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Police say Jackson changed her story several times - saying she went outside after hearing a loud noise and a woman calling for help and seeing McCorvey was shot, saying the male subject actually shot her, and also claiming that McCorvey was trying to kill her and the gun went off accidentally.

Rosa Jackson was charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm (premeditated).

She is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail.