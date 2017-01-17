Suspected suburban West Palm grow house busted

Thursday, April 20 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:19:27 GMT
Thursday, April 20 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:19:27 GMT
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two...
Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.More >>
A man faces drug and child neglect charges after a suspected marijuana grow house was raided in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The raid took place on December 21 at the home in the 1000 block of Fernlea Drive.
A bedroom and garage were turned into marijuana grow rooms, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Following a search, investigators said that they found more than 43 pounds of marijuana, 31 marijuana plants in pots, cocaine and edible marijuana.
In addition, investigators said that they found several bins of toys in the house and said that it appears a child is often at the residence.
Ossama Nabih Hasan, 44, faces several charges including marijuana trafficking, possession of cocaine and child neglect.