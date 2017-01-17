Suspected suburban West Palm grow house busted - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspected suburban West Palm grow house busted

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:34:36 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:57:56 GMT
    French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack. 

    More >>

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack. 

    More >>

  • In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

    In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:19:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:19:27 GMT

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>

    Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

    More >>

  • Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:39:18 GMT

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   

A man faces drug and child neglect charges after a suspected marijuana grow house was raided in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The raid took place on December 21 at the home in the 1000 block of Fernlea Drive.

A bedroom and garage were turned into marijuana grow rooms, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Following a search, investigators said that they found more than 43 pounds of marijuana, 31 marijuana plants in pots, cocaine and edible marijuana.

In addition, investigators said that they found several bins of toys in the house and said that it appears a child is often at the residence.

Ossama Nabih Hasan, 44, faces several charges including marijuana trafficking, possession of cocaine  and child neglect.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.