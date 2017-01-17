Designer attends PB Civic Assn. event

Thursday, April 20 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-04-21 02:19:27 GMT
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.
Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger spoke Monday at the Palm Beach Civic Association Annual Award Luncheon about his role on the board of Autism Speaks.
The advocacy and research organization was co-founded by former NBC CEO Bob Wright, who also spoke at the event.
Wright voiced his concern about President-elect Donald Trump's plan to repeal Obamacare would mean for the autism community.
“We have to be very careful because one of the mandates is mental health and autism is specifically mentioned in the material, so if we lost that mandate that would be a loss,” said Wright.
Hilfiger, whose son is on the autism spectrum, also shared stories from his 30-plus years in fashion design.
This story was updated to clarify that Tommy Hilfiger was the keynote speaker at the Palm Beach Civic Association Annual Award Luncheon.