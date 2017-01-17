Two people stabbed in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two people stabbed in Delray Beach

Two people were rushed to a local area hospital after being stabbed in Delray Beach Tuesday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The incident happened inside the Atlantico at Tuscany development on the 800 block of Tumblestone Ct. 

First arriving crews reported two injured people. 

No more information is available at this time. 

