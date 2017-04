WWII rocket dug up in Vero Beach neighborhood

The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.

Steve Hawn has seen military munitions surface in Vero Beach before.

Tuesday, however, was a little different.



“This one a little bit bigger and a little bit closer,” he says.



How close you might ask?



Smack dab in the middle of the Ocean Ridge neighborhood in Vero.



“These windows are made to withstand hurricanes,” Hawn says. “I don't know about bombs, I really don't want to figure that out.”



Construction crews were digging in the neighborhood Monday when they made the explosive find.



Its called the ‘Tiny Tim Rocket’, used by the United States towards the end of World War 2.



“The rockets were actually launched from an aircraft and they had about a 150 pound war head on the front of them,” says Lt. Charles Kirby with Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.



But how did it get here?



Lt. Kirby with told us back in the day, this area was used as a training ground for the Navy.



“Basically the aircraft would come over and they would drop some inert rounds, some live rounds, blowing up different types of targets,” he says.



Officials say the ’Tiny Tim’ has been there for at least 75 years.

Now the task at hand - getting it out and keeping neighbors safe.



“The danger comes when they start to move it," Lt. Kirby says. "If something were to go wrong, and there's no anticipation that it will, what's the worse case scenario and what's the blast zone? That's what we'll evacuate people back to.”



Steve isn't panicking just yet.



“We moved a year and a half ago, we've had a hurricane, 3 tornadoes, two bombs, 13 inches of rain,” he says. “We go where the action is.

Late Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office released their evacuation plan.

All homes within 800 feet of the site will be asked to evacuate at 10:00 a.m. and should be able to return to their homes at 1:00 p.m.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will be going door to door beginning at 8:00 a.m. asking those affected to leave the area.



The ordnance will be towed out in the ocean approximately 1 mile and detonated.