Boynton police to wear body cameras in March - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton police to wear body cameras in March

Boynton Beach police officers will be wearing body cameras, starting in March. 

On Tuesday, city commissioners approved the measure to buy 80 body cameras.

The police chief says his officers will also have cameras for when they are off duty. 

The body cameras will cost more than half a million dollars over five years. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.