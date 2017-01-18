Wellington homicide victim, suspect, ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington homicide victim, suspect, ID'd

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Joseph Bilella, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Yasir Jackson  of Wellington. 

EARLIER STORY: 

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies say they have a suspect in custody after a fatal shooting overnight in Wellington.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Periwinkle Place near Wellington Trace and Greenview Shores Boulevard.

"It's nerve wracking,"said neighbor Victoria Babcock. "I didn't know if it was random or if it was isolated. It was kind of scary this morning until we found out it wasn't random."

Deputies said when they arrived to a duplex they found a man with a gunshot wound.  The victim was taken to a hospital where PBSO said he later died. 

An hour later after the shooting, PBSO's helicopter was in the air and deputies were parked at major intersections. Deputies say their search yielded an arrest.

Neighbor Alberto Leal is thinking about taking extra safety measures around his home. "It's a tragic situation," he said. "We're definitely thinking about now to [take more] security precautions."

Deputies have not released the identity of the person who was arrested or the victim.

