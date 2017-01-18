Riverwalk project approved in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riverwalk project approved in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach commissioners gave their final vote on the controversial Riverwalk project, passing the measure by a 3-2 vote.

The plaza, located at Federal Highway and Woolbright Road, would include a 10-story apartment building. 

The developer also wants to renovate the building housing several retailers and relocate several restaurants. 

