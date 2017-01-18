Palm Beach Honor Guard attending inauguration - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach Honor Guard attending inauguration

Story Video: Click here

The Town of Palm Beach will be sending seven honor guard members and two officers to march in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday.

“We have three flag officers carrying the flags, two riflemen, one on each end, and we have two officers carrying the banner," said Capt. Mick Keehan with the Palm Beach Police Department.

Capt. Keehan will be flying with the eight other members on Wednesday from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C.

"The fact that a president-elect would actually allow his police department from the Town of Palm Beach to attend is a great honor,” said Palm Beach Police Department Sgt. Daniel Wilkinson.

The parade route will start on the northeast end of the Capitol.

President Trump and parade participants will head down Constitution Avenue and then onto Pennsylvania Avenue.

The parade will end at the White House.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.