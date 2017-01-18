Palm Beach Honor Guard attending inauguration

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

In final hours, Hernandez thought of family, not football

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

US Defense Sec'y Mattis: Syria still has chemical weapons

Story Video: Click here

The Town of Palm Beach will be sending seven honor guard members and two officers to march in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday.

“We have three flag officers carrying the flags, two riflemen, one on each end, and we have two officers carrying the banner," said Capt. Mick Keehan with the Palm Beach Police Department.

Capt. Keehan will be flying with the eight other members on Wednesday from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C.

"The fact that a president-elect would actually allow his police department from the Town of Palm Beach to attend is a great honor,” said Palm Beach Police Department Sgt. Daniel Wilkinson.

The parade route will start on the northeast end of the Capitol.

President Trump and parade participants will head down Constitution Avenue and then onto Pennsylvania Avenue.

The parade will end at the White House.