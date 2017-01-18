Palm Beach Honor Guard attending inauguration

Posted: Friday, April 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT 2017-04-21 16:19:06 GMT Updated: Friday, April 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT 2017-04-21 16:19:06 GMT
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.
Posted: Friday, April 21 2017 7:17 AM EDT Updated: Friday, April 21 2017 11:16 AM EDT
The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,
Posted: Friday, April 21 2017 9:09 AM EDT
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Updated: Friday, April 21 2017 1:33 AM EDT (image provided by mom)
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
Updated: Thursday, April 20 2017 11:31 PM EDT
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
The Town of Palm Beach will be sending seven honor guard members and two officers to march in the presidential inauguration parade on Friday.
“We have three flag officers carrying the flags, two riflemen, one on each end, and we have two officers carrying the banner," said Capt. Mick Keehan with the Palm Beach Police Department.
Capt. Keehan will be flying with the eight other members on Wednesday from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington, D.C.
"The fact that a president-elect would actually allow his police department from the Town of Palm Beach to attend is a great honor,” said Palm Beach Police Department Sgt. Daniel Wilkinson.
The parade route will start on the northeast end of the Capitol.
President Trump and parade participants will head down Constitution Avenue and then onto Pennsylvania Avenue.
The parade will end at the White House.
