Choking hazard prompts recall of child cars

(NBC) - Restoration Hardware Baby and Child is recalling about 1,000 vintage car mobiles designed to hang from the ceiling.

The wheels on the cars can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The company has received one report of a wheel detaching. No injuries have been reported.

The mobiles were sold at restoration hardware baby and child stores nationwide and on the company's website.

Consumers can contact the company for a full refund.

Restoration Hardware can be reached toll-free at 888-728-8419 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.RH.com.

