Suspect charged in home invasion, dog's shooting

An arrest has been made in a home invasion that involved a dog being shot earlier this month in Loxahatchee.

Nathanael Ashton Carman, 19, of Loxahatchee, made his first appearance in court Tuesday and was denied bond.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Carman shot through a door of the home as the residents hid in another room. One of those bullets hit the family dog "Jaxon."

The dog is currently at home recovering after an anonymous donor paid for life-saving surgery.

Carman faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
 

