Suspect charged in home invasion, dog's shooting

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria still possesses banned chemical weapons.More >>
The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,More >>
The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>